LCD Soundsystem announce Red Rocks shows with M.I.A. & Peaches

LCD Soundsystem have announced a pair of shows at Morrison, CO's Red Rocks on May 29 and 30. They'll be joined by M.I.A. and Peaches each night for a very '00s bill, and tickets go on presale Tuesday, April 18 at 10 AM MDT; sign up for the presale here.

After Red Rocks, LCD play a series of Re:SET shows in various cities in June, including NYC on June 16 at Forest Hills Stadium, with Jamie xx, IDLES, and Big Freedia and L'Rain each joining them on select shows. They also play Format Festival in September. See all dates below.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM: 2023 TOUR

Monday, May 29, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheater Morrison, CO #

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheater Morrison, CO #

Friday June 2, 2023 Frost Amphitheater at Stanford Bay Area, CA *

Saturday June 3, 2023 Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA *

Sunday June 4, 2023 Brookside at the Rose Bowl Los Angeles, CA *

Friday June 9, 2023 Festival Grounds at City Park New Orleans, LA *

Saturday June 10, 2023 Central Park Atlanta, GA *

Sunday June 11, 2023 Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds Dallas, TX *

Friday June 16, 2023 Forest Hills Stadium New York City, NY *

Saturday June 17, 2023 The Stage at Suffolk Downs Boston, MA *

Sunday June 18, 2023 Merriweather Post Pavilion Washington, D.C. *

Friday June 23, 2023 The Great Lawn in Centennial Park Nashville, TN *

Saturday June 24, 2023 KEMBA Live! Fesitval Site Columbus, OH *

Sunday June 25, 2023 Riis Park Chicago, IL *

Friday, September 22, 2023 Format Festival Bentonville, AR

# with M.I.A. & Peaches

* Re:SET show