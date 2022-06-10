LCD Soundsystem announce San Francisco and Oakland mini-residencies

LCD Soundsystem are doing mini-residencies in cities around the world this year, having already stopped in Philadelphia and Boston, with London shows in July. They've now announced late summer shows in the Bay Area: Oakland's Fox Theater on August 16-19 and San Francisco's The Warfield on August 21-24. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, June 17 at 1 PM Pacific with LCD presales starting Tuesday, June 14 at 10 AM Pacific.

Those Bay Area dates come just before LCD Soundsystem's appearance at This Ain't No Picnic in Pasadena. All dates are listed below.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM: 2022 TOUR

June 27-29 - London - O2 Academy Brixton

July 1-3 - London - O2 Academy Brixton

July 7 - Bilbao, ES - Bilbao BBK Live

August 16-19 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

August 21-24 - San Francisco - The Warfield

August 27-28 - Pasadena, CA - This Aint No Picnic