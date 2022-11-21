LCD Soundsystem began their 20-night Brooklyn Steel residency (Night 1 & 2 setlist, video)
"We're playing Brooklyn Steel again for 20 shows this winter, because we're not aware that we're getting older and somehow think that 20 shows is a good idea," James Murphy wrote back in September. "And i'm just not sure where else I'd want to play in NYC."
LCD Soundsystem kicked off that 20-show Brooklyn Steel run over the weekend, playing Friday and Saturday night. Both nights featured a core set of 10 songs -- including "I Can Change," "Daft Punk Is Playing at My House," "Someone Great," "Tonight," Losing My Edge" new song "new body rhumba," "Home" and more -- that was augmented by three other songs. Friday night opened with "Emotional Haircut" and also got "On Repeat" and "Tribulations," while Saturday opened with "Time to Get Away," and also included "Thrills" and "Other Voices." Having stayed in shape with mini-residencies throughout the year, the band was in great form. No covers this time (so far, at least).
Friday's encore opened with "Get Innocuous!" while Saturday's opened with "Oh Baby," and then each night finished with "New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down," "Dance Yrself Clean," and "All My Friends" as the crowd danced under the giant disco ball. Check out setlists from both nights, along with a few Instagram pics and video, below.
As with LCD's previous Brooklyn Steel runs, there was no opening band apart from DJs who spun from the soundboard from the time door opened till the band hit the stage.
The Brooklyn Steel run continues tonight (11/20) with 17 more shows though December 17. Tickets are still available.
SETLIST: LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 11/18/2022
Emotional Haircut
I Can Change
Daft Punk Is Playing at My House
Yr City's a Sucker
You Wanted a Hit
Tonite
new body rhumba
On Repeat
Tribulations
Movement
Someone Great
Losing My Edge
Home
Encore:
Get Innocuous!
New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down
Dance Yrself Clean
All My Friends
SETLIST: LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 11/19/2022
Time to Get Away
I Can Change
Daft Punk Is Playing at My House
You Wanted a Hit
Tonite
new body rhumba
Yr City's a Sucker
Thrills
Other Voices
Movement
Someone Great
Losing My Edge
Home
Encore:
Oh Baby
New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down
Dance Yrself Clean
All My Friends