LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, Steve Lacy & more playing multi-city Re:SET concert series (BV Presale for NYC)

LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy will headline Re:SET, a new artist-curated outdoor show series presented by AEG. Each headliner has curated a lineup for their respective days of the series, which travels to 12 cities in June. LCD Soundsystem's days feature Jamie xx and IDLES, with Big Freedia and L'Rain each joining them in select cities; boygenius' days feature Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; and Steve Lacy's days feature James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé. Re:SET promises "a leisurely day that features full sets from every artist, on one stage with no conflicts." See the full schedule below.

The NYC dates happen at Forest Hills Stadium, on Friday, June 16 (LCD Soundsystem), Saturday, June 17 (boygenius), and Sunday, June 18 (Steve Lacy). We have a BrooklynVegan Presale for those starting Thursday, February 9 at 10 AM ET. Check back on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local.

RE:SET 2023 SCHEDULE: LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

Friday June 2, 2023 Frost Amphitheater at Stanford Bay Area, CA

Saturday June 3, 2023 Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA

Sunday June 4, 2023 Brookside at the Rose Bowl Los Angeles, CA

Friday June 9, 2023 Festival Grounds at City Park New Orleans, LA

Saturday June 10, 2023 Central Park Atlanta, GA

Sunday June 11, 2023 Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds Dallas, TX

Friday June 16, 2023 Forest Hills Stadium New York City, NY

Saturday June 17, 2023 The Stage at Suffolk Downs Boston, MA

Sunday June 18, 2023 Merriweather Post Pavilion Washington, D.C.

Friday June 23, 2023 The Great Lawn in Centennial Park Nashville, TN

Saturday June 24, 2023 KEMBA Live! Fesitval Site Columbus, OH

Sunday June 25, 2023 Riis Park Chicago, IL

RE:SET 2023 SCHEDULE: STEVE LACY

Friday June 2, 2023 Brookside at the RoseBowl Los Angeles, CA

Saturday June 3, 2023 Frost Amphitheater at Stanford Bay Area, CA

Sunday June 4, 2023 Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA

Friday June 9, 2023 Central Park Atlanta, GA

Saturday June 10, 2023 Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds Dallas, TX

Sunday June 11, 2023 Festival Grounds at City Park New Orleans, LA

Friday June 16, 2023 The Stage at Suffolk Downs Boston, MA

Saturday June 17, 2023 Merriweather Post Pavilion Washington, D.C.

Sunday June 18, 2023 Forest Hills Stadium New York City, NY

Friday June 23, 2023 Riis Park Chicago, IL

Saturday June 24, 2023 The Great Lawn in Centennial Park Nashville, TN

Sunday June 25, 2023 KEMBA Live! Fesitval Site Columbus, OH

RE:SET 2023 SCHEDULE: BOYGENIUS

Friday June 2, 2023 Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA

Saturday June 3, 2023 Brookside at the Rose Bowl Los Angeles, CA

Sunday June 4, 2023 Frost Amphitheater at Stanford Bay Area, CA

Friday June 9, 2023 Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds Dallas, TX

Saturday June 10, 2023 Festival Grounds at City Park New Orleans, LA

Sunday June 11, 2023 Central Park Atlanta, GA

Friday June 16, 2023 Merriweather Post Pavilion Washington, D.C.

Saturday June 17, 2023 Forest Hills Stadium New York City, NY

Sunday June 18, 2023 The Stage at Suffolk Downs Boston, MA

Friday June 23, 2023 KEMBA Live! Fesitval Site Columbus, OH

Saturday June 24, 2023 Riis Park Chicago, IL

Sunday June 25, 2023 The Great Lawn in Centennial Park Nashville, TN