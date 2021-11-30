LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel Night 3 (pics, video, setlist)

After taking Thanksgiving weekend off, LCD Soundsystem continued their 20-show Brooklyn Steel residency on Monday night (11/29), the third show of their series. No songs they hadn't already played at the first two nights were performed on Monday, nor have they played their cover of Spacemen 3's "Big City" since the first show, but they did play deep cuts "Thrills," "On Repeat," "Beat Connection," and their cover of Joy Division's "No Love Lost," all of which hadn't been played in over a decade since this current run.

Night 3 also got crowd favorites like "Tonite," "Daft Punk is Playing at My House," "Someone Great," "Dance Yrself Clean," "Home," "I Can Change," "Movement," "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," and more. Like at their previous shows, the closed the night with "All My Friends." You can check out the full setlist, Instagram pics and fan-shot video of "Thrills" and "You Wanted a Hit" below.

While this Brooklyn Steel run sold out pretty much instantly, LCD have been releasing more tickets, including for tonight's show (11/30). You can check their waitlist page for the rest of the shows.

Check our review/recap of Night 1 and Night 2.

"New York I Love You" was featured in this week's Succession, as was Spacemen 3's "Big City."

SETLIST: LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 11/29/2021 (via)

Thrills

Yr City's a Sucker

I Can Change

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Tribulations

Movement

No Love Lost (Joy Division cover)

American Dream

On Repeat

Tonite

Emotional Haircut

Someone Great

Home

New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down

Encore:

You Wanted a Hit

Beat Connection

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends