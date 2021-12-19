LCD Soundsystem cancel remainder of Brooklyn Steel residency amid Omicron wave

As the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant continued to take over NYC, LCD Soundsystem made the controversial decision to go on with their Brooklyn Steel residency and they issued a statement saying that read in part, "you need to make your own decision as to whether you feel safe coming to see us. if you don't, you can go to axs.com to get your money back. you'll be first in line for tickets the next time we play in nyc. we won't hold your money, or reschedule... you just get first crack next time there's a gig here."

Now, the band have officially cancelled all remaining shows, which were to take place tonight (12/19), Monday (12/20), and Tuesday (12/21). A statement from the venue reads, "LCD Soundsystem’s shows at Brooklyn Steel on December 19, 20 and 21 have been cancelled. All tickets purchased via AXS will be automatically refunded - there is no action required if you purchased your tickets via AXS online or by phone."

UPDATE: LCD have issued a statement:

you all have spoken. the last three shows are cancelled. you good people who want to return your tickets and try again another time have spoken, but so has the new info, the hospital capacity, and those of us in the band, crew and venue. we certainly had enough cancellations to make the vote count, but we also, now with all the new info, want to stop for our own sakes. thank you for reaching out about cancelling your tickets. and thank you for getting them in the first place. we’re so sorry to anyone who wanted to come regardless. to the people who made plans—travel or otherwise, or who fought to get these tickets. of course, you’ll get your money back, and, as we said the other day, you will be first in line for tickets next time we play in nyc. but we’re still sorry, regardless. sorry that we can’t play these last 3. sorry that we won’t see your (partial) faces. sorry that we don’t get to play together. we tried. we really did. we were heartened to see so many more masks at the last show. we were incredibly thankful for everyone who wanted to make it work. but it will have to wait, again, until we find out what this new wave means to us all. thank you for again listening, trying, etc. please be safe.

Many other NYC shows have been cancelled or postponed this week as well. Stay up to date with what is and isn't happening in NYC here.

LCD do have a streaming holiday special coming up featuring a full performance shot during the residency.