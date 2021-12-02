LCD Soundsystem continued their Brooklyn Steel residency (Night 5 setlist, video)

We're a quarter of the way through LCD Soundsystem's 20-show Brooklyn Steel residency. These are their first shows in three years, and the rust seems to be coming off and the well-oiled party machine is fully emerging. At their fifth show (12/1), they didn't play anything that hadn't already been trotted out at one of the previous four, but they did give excellent and rarely played American Dream deep cuts "Other Voices" (which had its first-ever play on Night 4) and "How Do You Sleep" another shot, along with that album's "Call the Police" and "Tonite."

Night 5 also got early tracks "Beat Connection," "On Repeat," and "Yr City's a Sucker," alongside crowd favorites "I Can Change," "Someone Great," "Home," "Dance Yrself Clean," and "All My Friends" (which has closed the night at every show so far), their cover of Joy Division's "No Love Lost" and more. Check out the Night 5 setlist, video and Instagram pics below.

Read our recaps of all the LCD residency shows here. The band have tonight off but will be back for their sixth show on Friday (12/3). That is currently, sold out but you can get resale tickets, and more tickets may become available on day of show (as they have for all the shows so far). Check out the waitlist page for more.

SETLIST: LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 12/1/2021

Beat Connection

Get Innocuous!

On Repeat

I Can Change

Losing My Edge

Tonite

Other Voices

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Someone Great

Thrills

How Do You Sleep?

Movement

Call the Police

No Love Lost (Joy Division cover)

Home

Encore:

Yr City's a Sucker

Dance Yrself Clean

New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down

All My Friends