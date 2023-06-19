LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES & L’Rain had Forest Hills Stadium dancing (pics, setlists, review)

The NYC edition on the three-day Re:SET concert series began at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday (6/16) with a musically diverse lineup: IDLES, L'Rain, Jamie xx, and headliner LCD Soundsystem brought their best to kick off the weekend. Rain had the show starting a little late but things cleared up for what was a great day of music.

Jamie xx played extended mixes of only about five songs for a clean hour, three of which were his most recent releases, one-off singles "KILL DEM" and "LET'S DO IT AGAIN" from 2022 and "Idontknow" from 2020. His style ranged widely as he skipped between three or four controllers; mixes bumped with jungle, industrial, and techno rhythms as psychedelic visuals of the dancing crowd played onscreen behind Jamie (he hardly stopped moving either). In Colour favorite "Gosh" ended the set, as the crowd did their best to scream along "Easy, easy! Hold it down, hold it down."

LCD Soundsystem followed shortly after, taking the stage a couple minutes early, even. The eight-plus-piece band were in full regalia--James Murphy was clad in a stark white suit reminiscent of David Byrne. They played a bangers-only 90-minute set from there, beginning with "Get Innocuous," "I Can Change," and "Tribulations." "This is a good energy," James said to the crowd when he first spoke. I agree -- even having seen LCD's Brooklyn Steel residency two years running, the crowd at Forest Hills as the sun set felt somehow more free. We all came ready to dance.

Their run hit a climax in the manual transition from "Someone Great" to "Losing My Edge" -- on the latter, they played synth riffs from "Robot Rock" and "Situation" when James name-checked Daft Punk and Yaz, respectively. The remainder of the set was a marathon to the finish, highly intense and wildly joyful. Someone crowd-surfed. LCD were joined by members of the road crew to fill in on bass and guitar, as Tyler Pope was sick. James gave a shout-out to everyone who joined, including Dev from IDLES, who assisted on their cover of Joy Division's "No Love Lost." As is customary, "New York I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down" marked the beginning of the end. As thousands sang along, James commented, “It goes very Summerstock Vegas; we dig in on this one.” They ended the set with unrelenting renditions of "Dance Yrself Clean" and "All My Friends," leaving the crowd exhausted and thrilled.

We unfortunately missed L'Rain's opening set but photographer P Squared was there in time for IDLES (who I also missed) who brought their usual high energy to Forest Hills, with members playing out in the crowd, and more. Check out photos (Jamie xx pics coming soon) plus setlists and fan-shot video below.

Re:Set continues wraps up this weekend with shows in Nashville, Columbus, and Chicago. LCD Soundsystem had to contend with cancelled shows in Dallas on June 11 and Boston on June 17, both due to inclement weather.

Check out pics and our review of Re:SET Day 2 with boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. Stay tuned for Day 3 pic with Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro Y Moi, and Foushee.

Setlist: IDLES at Forest Hills Stadium, 6/16/2023 (via)

Colossus

Car Crash

Mr. Motivator

Meds

Mother

Crawl!

The Wheel

Grounds

Wizz

Never Fight a Man With a Perm

Danny Nedelko

Rottweiler

Setlist: Jamie xx at Forest Hills Stadium, 6/16/2023 (via)

KILL DEM (with "I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)" intro)

Idontknow

I'll Take Care of U (Jamie xx & Gil Scott-Heron cover)

LET'S DO IT AGAIN

Gosh

Setlist: LCD Soundsystem at Forest Hills Stadium, 6/16/2023 (via)

Get Innocuous!

I Can Change

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Tonite

new body rhumba

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

No Love Lost (Joy Division cover)

New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends