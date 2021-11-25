LCD Soundsystem played “Beat Connection” for the 1st time 16 years at Night 2 of BK Steel run (video, setlist)

LCD Soundsystem continued their 20-show Brooklyn Steel run on Wednesday night. So far, they're mixing things up nicely, and played six songs on Tuesday that weren't on Monday's set. That started with the opening song, "Beat Connection," which is from their debut album and hadn't been played live since 2005. They also played American Dream's "How Do You Sleep?" for the first time in NYC (and only the third time in the U.S.), as well as "Losing My Edge," "Get Innocuous!," "Emotional Haircut," and "Yr City's a Sucker" which was the first song of their second set.

Repeats from Night 1: "On Repeat," "Daft Punk is Playing at My House," " Tonite," "Someone Great," "All My Friends," "Movement," "Home," the cover of Joy Division's "No Love Lost" and more. You can check out the setlist, plus watch video of "Beat Connection," as well as a montage of the whole Night 2 set below.

LCD's Brooklyn Steel residency continues on Monday (11/29) which, like all the remaining shows, is currently sold-out but it's worth checking their waitlist page. There were tickets released day-of for both shows so far.

You can read our review of Night 1 here.

You can pick up LCD's Sound of Silver and This Is Happening on vinyl, along with the classic DFA Compilation #1, in the BV shop.

SETLIST: LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 11/24/2021

Beat Connection

Get Innocuous!

American Dream

On Repeat

Losing My Edge

Emotional Haircut

Tonite

Someone Great

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Thrills

How Do You Sleep?

Movement

No Love Lost (Joy Division cover)

Home

Encore:

Yr City's a Sucker

New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends