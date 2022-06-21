LCD Soundsystem played a Bored Ape Yacht Club party at Pier 17

Between the recent cryptocurrency crash and persistent claims of racism against the NFT collective, it may not be the greatest time to identify oneself as a Bored Ape Yacht Club member, but they're holding their annual ApeFest in NYC right now, at Pier 17. While last year's event was in November at Brooklyn Steel, this year's was moved to June to coincide with the NFT.NYC conference. Like last year, you have to own a Bored Ape Yacht Club or Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT, or be the guest of someone who does, to attend, and there's live music and other entertainment once you get there.

ApeFest 2022 started off on Monday (6/20) with sets from LCD Soundsystem, Amy Schumer, and DJ Questlove. It was a full set from LCD, with the band playing "Daft Punk is Playing at My House," "Tribulations," "Dance Yrself Clean," "All My Friends," "I Can Change," a cover of Joy Division's "No Love Lost" and more.

See attendee video clips of all three, and LCD Soundsystem's setlist, as well as a few attendee tweets, below.

UPDATE: Haim, Lil Baby, and Timbaland played day two.

SETLIST: LCD SOUNDSYSTEM @ THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17, 6/20/2022

Yr City's a Sucker

I Can Change

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Time to Get Away

On Repeat

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Tonite

Emotional Haircut

No Love Lost (Joy Division)

Home

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends