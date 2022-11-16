LCD Soundsystem played “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert ahead of Brooklyn Steel run

LCD Soundsystem are about to begin their 20-show Brooklyn Steel run, which starts this Friday (11/18), and as a warm-up they stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to play their new single "New Body Rhumba." The current eight-piece lineup sounded pretty great playing under the de rigueur disco ball and you can watch that below.

The 20-show Brooklyn Steel run happens November 18, 19, 21, 22, 26, 27, 29, and 30 and December 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17 and some tickets are still available.

"New Body Rhumba" is from Noah Baumbach's upcoming feature film adaptation of Don DeLillo's acclaimed 1985 novel, White Noise. which will be in select theaters starting November 25 before hitting Netflix on December 30.