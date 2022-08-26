LCD Soundsystem releasing first new song in 5 years for new Noah Baumbach movie ‘White Noise’

LCD Soundsystem have been back in action, playing mini residencies in cities around the world, but we haven't gotten any new music since their 2017 comeback album American Dream. That will change soon as the band have written and recorded a new song, “New Body Rhumba,” for Noah Baumbach's upcoming film adaptation of Don DeLillo's acclaimed 1985 novel, White Noise. LCD's James Murphy scored Baumbach's films Greenberg and While We're Young, so it's not that surprising that they would work together here.

White Noise, which features a score by Danny Elfman, will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31, and is due out in theaters, and on Netflix (who produced), later this year. The film stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, and the cast also includes Outkast's André 3000, Raffey Cassidy, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Don Cheadle. The novel, an apocalyptic, postmodern pitch-black satire, was long considered unfilmable but here's hoping Baumbach's cracked it. The official synopsis:

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

Watch the White Noise teaser trailer below.

As for LCD, they just wrapped a Bay Area run in Oakland and San Francisco, and play Pasadena's This Ain't No Picnic this Saturday.