Tickets for LCD Soundsystem's 20 show run at Brooklyn Steel go on sale today at 10 AM. Good luck!

The dates for the shows are: November 23, 24, 29, and 30, and December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19.

You can also catch James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang and DJing at Good Room.

Check out photos from LCD's 2017 Brooklyn Steel residency: