Watch LCD Soundsystem’s Holiday Special with Macaulay Culkin, Eric Wareheim & more

LCD Soundsystem's Brooklyn Steel run was cut short due to Omicron but fans everywhere will be able to watch the the band's Holiday Special which streams for free tonight (12/22) at 9 PM Eastern / 6 PM Pacific via Amazon Music, Prime Video and Amazon's Twitch Channel.

It's a two-part special: first is All My Friends, a '90s-style sitcom directed by Eric Wareheim starring Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, Aparna Nancherla, Cory Loykasek, Jon Daly, Rex Lee, Luenell and a puppet as members of the band who all live together under one roof; after that, LCD Soundsystem will perform a career-spanning set from Brooklyn, including with their first-ever live performance of their 2015 holiday single "Christmas Will Break Your Heart."

UPDATE: Amazon Prime subscribers can rewatch the whole thing here, and you can watch the Holiday Special's versions of "Tonite" and "Christmas Will Break Your Heart" via YouTube below.

You can watch the trailers for the All My Friends sitcom and The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special below.