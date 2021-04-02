LCD Soundsystem’s MSG show was 10 years ago today (James Murphy reminisces)

It was 10 years ago today that LCD Soundsystem said farewell with a massive show at Madison Square Garden, featuring appearances from Arcade Fire, Liquid Liquid, The Juan Maclean, Shit Robot and Reggie Watts. It turned out not to be their last show ever, but "The Long Goodbye" was still an incredible, unlikely night. James Murphy took to LCD Soundsystem's Facebook today to share some memories.

"it was a pretty insane day," Murphy writes. "today we CAN'T play anywhere, which is not what anyone would have imagined back then. it is strange to me that it's already been 10 years, as it feels like a few weeks (or 50 years) ago to me now." He then shared a list of five things that happened:

1. our light rig, which we predicted was going to be late and slow, though everyone told us not to worry about it, was so late and slow that we barely got to soundcheck.

2. the stupid balloon company we bought all the balloons from for the drop blocked the loading dock and refused to move so we couldn't load our gear until we payed them thousands of dollars more than the contracted price. essentially extortion.

3. our friend jayson green made a tv show of interviews with people coming in.

4. we built the dumbest/best spaceships to put Shit Robot and The Juan MacLean into for 45:33.

5. a lot of great people came to see us and we played the best we could.

Murphy went on to thank everyone for coming, and "wanted to send some love into space to our good friend and master trombonist, the warm and brilliant jason disu, who played that show with us. we all lost him recently, and i'm not right in the center of my chest yet about it."

As to possible future plans for LCD Soundsystem, James says "i'm looking forward to this interminable shit-show of a pandemic to get itself over with so we can come out and see you all again."

Watch a few videos of LCD playing MSG 10 years ago below.

You can also get LCD Soundsystem's classic first album, featuring "Daft Punk is Playing in My House," "Tribulations," and more, in the BV shop.