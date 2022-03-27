LCD Soundsystem’s original lineup reunited for DFA’s 20th Anniversary (pics, video, setlist)

"Welcome to the DFA Senior Center," Nancy Whang joking addressed the crowd at Knockdown Center for DFA Records 20th anniversary party on Saturday night. "I think my t-shirt is older than half this room." She was onstage with the original lineup of LCD Soundsystem -- her, DFA co-founder James Murphy, drummer Pat Mahoney, bassist Tyler Pope, and guitarist Phil Mossman -- who played a set of their earliest songs to kick off the night. The opened with "Give It Up," which they hadn't played in 15 years, plus "Movement," "Losing My Edge," "Daft Punk is Playing in My House" and Harry Nilsson's "Jump in the Fire" which they hadn't done since 2011. It was minimal gear, no giant bank of modular synthesizers like they use these days, and they were clearly having a lot of fun. You can watch video of "Give it Up" and "Jump into the Fire" via Stereogum below.

LCD Soundsystem were the surprise of the night, though James Murphy basically spelled it out in a party update on Thursday, and I was wondering if a lot of the crowd (sold out) might split after they played, but people were there to party like it was 2004 and the place seemed to get more crowded as the night went on. In addition to the main hall where most of the live music happened, there were DJs in two other rooms that stayed sardine-level packed with sets from Juan Maclean, Shit Robot, Fixed fixtures JDH & Dave P, Maurice Fulton, and more.

Also on the main stage: Downtown NYC legends Peter Gordon's Love of Life Orchestra bringing live disco and a bit of The Kitchen to Maspeth, Museum of Love playing their first live show since releasing last year's very good Life of Mammals (James Murphy played keyboards on a couple songs), and Black Dice (I left before their 2 AM set). While sound for live music in the cavernous room could be a bit muddy, it sounded great for the DJs on the main stage, especially the night's real headliners, 2ManyDJs with James Murphy, who played a great set though it seemed to be 1ManyDJs as I only saw David Dewaele behind the decks with Murphy. (Stephen Dewaele where were you?) Also DJing: Nancy Whang, Jayson Green & Nick Millhiser, and Justine D kicked off the night.

Check out a few pics I snapped on my phone below.

You can pick up LCD Soundsystem vinyl in the BV shop.

LCD Soundsystem are playing upcoming residencies in Philly, Boston and London.