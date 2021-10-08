LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn residency sold out, waitlist launched, suspicious orders will be cancelled

LCD Soundsystem's 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel went on sale today at 10 AM and instantly sold out. The venue posted a statement on their socials today about trying to combat scalpers, and launched a waitlist you can sign up for if more tickets become available.

Brooklyn Steel writes, "The only safe and official ticket outlet for any shows at Brooklyn Steel is AXS. Any other site you see is a secondary sales outlet that we are not affiliated with," adding "Between now and each show, we will work with AXS to cancel any suspicious orders. Any cancelled tickets will be held for those who sign up for the Waitlist for each show."

They also say that no tickets will be distributed or transferable until day of show. "Anyone who tells you otherwise isn’t cool." If you see paper or PDF tickets for sale, those aren't real, either, they say: "All tickets for these shows are via AXS Mobile ID using the AXS App, each with a unique QR code that refreshes every 15 seconds. Any PDF or paper tickets you may see on the internet are fake."

Read Brooklyn Steel's full statement via Instagram below.

Also sold out: James Murphy & Pat Mahoney's upcoming DJ night at Good Room, but you can still get tickets for Nancy Whang and Jacques Renaults' DJ set at the same venue on 10/22.

Pick up LCD Soundsystem's debut album and This is Happening in the BV shop.