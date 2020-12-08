LD Beghtol (Magnetic Fields, Flare), RIP

LD Beghtol, musician, artist and writer who contributed The Magnetic Fields' 69 Love Songs (and wrote the 33 1/3 book on it), has died at 56. Confirmation came via Magnetic Fields, who wrote, "It is with great sadness that we learned yesterday that our bandmate and friend LD Beghtol has passed away. LD sang several songs on 69 Love Songs, and also designed the covers and booklet art for the 3-disc set. LD also made the book 69 Love Songs: A Field Guide (33 1/3). LD has participated in various other musical collaborations with Stephin Merritt over the years, including several hilarious concerts by The Three Terrors, with Dudley Kludt. He will be missed."

Beghtol's vocal contributions to 69 Love Songs include "All My Little Words," "Roses," "Bitter Tears," "For We Are The King Of The Boudoir," and more. He made his own music, too, as part of Flare, LD & the New Criticism, and other groups.

In addition to making music, L.D. also wrote about music for Time Out, chickfactor, The Advocate, and The Village Voice, where he also was a deputy art director in the mid-'00s.

Rest in peace, L.D.