LDB Fest 2022 lineup (Drain, Mindforce, Undeath, Vatican, Year of the Knife, Incendiary, more)

The always-amazing Louisville hardcore fest LDB Fest (which, even if you didn't attend, was the source of some of the best live videos making the rounds once all concerts were cancelled during lockdown) will return in 2022 on March 11 & 12, and the lineup includes Drain, Mindforce, Undeath, Vatican, Year of the Knife, Koyo, Incendiary, God's Hate, Age of Apocalypse, Gel, Ingrown, King Nine, Magnitude, MH Chaos, Omerta, Pain of Truth, Queensway, Rain of Salvation, Restraining Order, Stand Still, Sunami, 200 Stab Wounds, Inclination, Ballista, Gates To Hell, Two Witnesses, Weapon X, and The Story So Far offshoot No Pressure. Tickets and more info here.

Last year, Louisville hometown heroes Knocked Loose played a surprise fest at LDB Fest. Watch it: