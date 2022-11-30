LDB Fest 2023 lineup: Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Sunami, Fugitive, Dying Wish, more

The great Louisville hardcore fest LDB Fest is returning in 2023 on March 17 & 18 and this year's headliners include hometown heroes Knocked Loose (celebrating their 10th anniversary), along with Terror. The lineup also includes Knocked Loose offshoot XweaponX, plus Drug Church, Dying Wish, Foreign Hands, Fugitive, Fuming Mouth, Koyo, Mutually Assured Destruction, Koyo, No Pressure, One Step Closer, Regulate, Simulakra, Spy, Sunami, Vomit Forth, Vamachara, Volcano, World of Pleasure, Kharma, Last Wishes, Malevolence, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/2) at noon. Full lineup on the poster below.

There's also a DAZE Style pre-show on March 16 with Pain of Truth, Last Wishes, Momentum, Stand Still, Adrienne, A Mourning Star, Serration, and Kidnapped. Pre-show tickets are on sale now.