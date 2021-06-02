Le Guess Who? 2021: OSEES, Microphones, Faust, Jesu, more

Forward-thinking festival Le Guess Who? has announced its 2021 edition, happening November 11-14 in Utrecht, The Netherlands. This year's lineup includes performances from OSEES, Bent Arcana, William Basinski, Siti Muharam, faUSt (performing FAUST IV), Pa Salieu, Arooj Aftab, the Microphones, Ton-Klami, KeiyaA, Irreversible Entanglements, Jesu, Black Country, New Road, Pink Siifu, The Necks, Vanishing Twin and more.

As usual LGW has announced five guest curators -- John Dwyer, Midori Takada, Lucrecia Dalt, Matana Roberts and Phil Elverum -- who will be presenting many of the festival's performances:

John Dwyer will perform as part of OSEES and will also present the live premiere of his improvisational collective Bent Arcana , and has curated performances by krautrock legends faUSt (playing FAUST IV), Old Time Relijun, Brigid Dawson & Sunwatchers, Earth Girl Helen Brown , and Gustaf .

Also performing at Le Guess Who? 2021 is artist-in-residence Alabaster dePlume, plus Black Country, New Road, Arooj Aftab, Pa Salieu, William Basinski (performing Lamentations), Spirit Fest (members of The Notwist and Tenniscoats), Gebroeders Dieleman van Eeckhout (aka Colin H. van Eeckhout of Amenra), KeiyaA, L'Rain, PAINT, Pink Siifu, The Necks, Vanishing Twin, and lots more. and more. Check out the full lineup below

Four-day passes for Le Guess Who? are on sale now, with daily and individual show tickets on sale later this year.

All artists confirmed for Le Guess Who? 2021 (more to be announced)

curated by John Dwyer

Bent Arcana

Brigid Dawson & Sunwatchers

Earth Girl Helen Brown

faUSt performing Faust IV live!

Gustaf

Old Time Relijun

OSEES

curated by Lucrecia Dalt

Beatriz Ferreyra

Felix Kubin

Julián Mayorga

Lucrecia Dalt & Aaron Dilloway

Tarta Relena

curated by Matana Roberts

Damon Locks’ Black Monument Ensemble

Irreversible Entanglements

Jesu

Joëlle Léandre

Oren Ambarchi

curated by Midori Takada

Ensemble Klang presents Thrift Hybrids

Ton-Klami

curated by Phil Elverum

Duma

Lori Goldston

Mari Kalkun

the Microphones

General Program

Alabaster dePlume (artist-in-residence)

Alexander Scriabin - 'Le Poème du Feu' performed by Radio Philharmonic Orchestra

Aquiles Navarro & Tcheser Holmes

Arooj Aftab

Black Country, New Road

Bohren & Der Club Of Gore

Conjunto Papa Upa

Etran de L’Air

Gebroeders Dieleman van Eeckhout

Ghalia Benali in Hadret Ishq

KeiyaA

Kiko Dinucci

L’Rain

Lucinda Chua

Lycox

Mazaher

Model Home

PAINT

Parrenin/Weinrich

Pa Salieu

Pink Siifu

Ronald Langestraat & Tim Koh

Sessa

Siti Muharam

SPAZA

Spirit Fest

Tara Clerkin Trio

The Necks

Vanishing Twin

William Basinski performing Lamentations

Nyege Nyege Tapes presents Hakuna Kulala Club Night

Authentically Plastic

Diaki

Marcelle/Another Nice Mess

Menzi

Turkana

Uncloud presents

Ana Roxanne

Galya Bisengalieva

Vladislav Delay AV live (visuals by AGF)