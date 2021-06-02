Le Guess Who? 2021: OSEES, Microphones, Faust, Jesu, more
Forward-thinking festival Le Guess Who? has announced its 2021 edition, happening November 11-14 in Utrecht, The Netherlands. This year's lineup includes performances from OSEES, Bent Arcana, William Basinski, Siti Muharam, faUSt (performing FAUST IV), Pa Salieu, Arooj Aftab, the Microphones, Ton-Klami, KeiyaA, Irreversible Entanglements, Jesu, Black Country, New Road, Pink Siifu, The Necks, Vanishing Twin and more.
As usual LGW has announced five guest curators -- John Dwyer, Midori Takada, Lucrecia Dalt, Matana Roberts and Phil Elverum -- who will be presenting many of the festival's performances:
- John Dwyer will perform as part of OSEES and will also present the live premiere of his improvisational collective Bent Arcana, and has curated performances by krautrock legends faUSt (playing FAUST IV), Old Time Relijun, Brigid Dawson & Sunwatchers, Earth Girl Helen Brown, and Gustaf.
- Midori Takada will perform at the festival as part of Ton-Klami; Takada also presents The Hague’s Ensemble Klang.
- Lucrecia Dalt will present her collaboration with Aaron Dilloway (Wolf Eyes); Dalt also curates performances by Beatriz Ferreyra, Tarta Relena, Felix Kubin, and Julián Mayorga.
- Matana Roberts will curate performances by Irreversible Entanglements, Jesu, Joëlle Léandre, and Oren Ambarchi.
- Phil Elverum will be joined by guitarist Jay Blackinton to perform the Microphones in 2020 album in its entirety. Elverum also curates performances from Duma, Lori Goldston, and Mari Kalkun.
Also performing at Le Guess Who? 2021 is artist-in-residence Alabaster dePlume, plus Black Country, New Road, Arooj Aftab, Pa Salieu, William Basinski (performing Lamentations), Spirit Fest (members of The Notwist and Tenniscoats), Gebroeders Dieleman van Eeckhout (aka Colin H. van Eeckhout of Amenra), KeiyaA, L'Rain, PAINT, Pink Siifu, The Necks, Vanishing Twin, and lots more. and more. Check out the full lineup below
Four-day passes for Le Guess Who? are on sale now, with daily and individual show tickets on sale later this year.
All artists confirmed for Le Guess Who? 2021 (more to be announced)
curated by John Dwyer
Bent Arcana
Brigid Dawson & Sunwatchers
Earth Girl Helen Brown
faUSt performing Faust IV live!
Gustaf
Old Time Relijun
OSEES
curated by Lucrecia Dalt
Beatriz Ferreyra
Felix Kubin
Julián Mayorga
Lucrecia Dalt & Aaron Dilloway
Tarta Relena
curated by Matana Roberts
Damon Locks’ Black Monument Ensemble
Irreversible Entanglements
Jesu
Joëlle Léandre
Oren Ambarchi
curated by Midori Takada
Ensemble Klang presents Thrift Hybrids
Ton-Klami
curated by Phil Elverum
Duma
Lori Goldston
Mari Kalkun
the Microphones
General Program
Alabaster dePlume (artist-in-residence)
Alexander Scriabin - 'Le Poème du Feu' performed by Radio Philharmonic Orchestra
Aquiles Navarro & Tcheser Holmes
Arooj Aftab
Black Country, New Road
Bohren & Der Club Of Gore
Conjunto Papa Upa
Etran de L’Air
Gebroeders Dieleman van Eeckhout
Ghalia Benali in Hadret Ishq
KeiyaA
Kiko Dinucci
L’Rain
Lucinda Chua
Lycox
Mazaher
Model Home
PAINT
Parrenin/Weinrich
Pa Salieu
Pink Siifu
Ronald Langestraat & Tim Koh
Sessa
Siti Muharam
SPAZA
Spirit Fest
Tara Clerkin Trio
The Necks
Vanishing Twin
William Basinski performing Lamentations
Nyege Nyege Tapes presents Hakuna Kulala Club Night
Authentically Plastic
Diaki
Marcelle/Another Nice Mess
Menzi
Turkana
Uncloud presents
Ana Roxanne
Galya Bisengalieva
Vladislav Delay AV live (visuals by AGF)