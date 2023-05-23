Le Guess Who? 2023: Stereolab, Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood, black midi, more

Unique-in-all-ways Netherlands festival Le Guess Who? has announced curators and the initial lineup for its 2023 edition, which happens November 9-12 in Utrecht.

Heba Kadry, Nala Sinephro, Slauson Malone 1 and Stereolab are this year's guest curators, and the initial lineup includes Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood, black midi (performing The Beatles), James Holden, Deena Abdelwahed, João Donato, Backxwash, MIKE, Armand Hammer, Bombino, Model/Actriz, Sunn O)))'s Stephen O'Malley, Bill Orcutt, Nihiloxica, Bitchin Bajas, MEMORIALS (members of Electrelane & Wire), Rhys Chatham, Tom Skinner, Decisive Pink, African Head Charge and Faiz Ali Faiz.

Early bird passes are sold out but remaining tickets go on sale Friday, May 26 at 11 AM CEST (5 AM Eastern.) Check out LGW?'s full announced lineup, including guest curations, below.

Le Guess Who? 2023 Initial Lineup:

Curated by Heba Kadry

3Phaz

Al Nather

Alessandro Cortini

Amina Alaoui

Baskot Lel Baltageyya

Deena Abdelwahed presents Jbal Rrsas

El Kontessa

Faten Kanaan

Julmud

Kamilya Jubran

Marta Salogni & Valentina Magaletti

Randall Dunn

Vessel (live)

ZULI & Omar El Sadek present λ

Curated by Nala Sinephro

aya

Crystallmess

Model/Actriz

Nok Cultural Ensemble

Nyokabi Kariūki

Shy One

Slauson Malone 1

Zakia

Curated by Slauson Malone 1

Ahya Simone

black midi performing The Beatles

Chris Pattishall

Crystallmess

Ebun Sodipo

Kali Malone's 'Does Spring Hide Its Joy' ft. Lucy Railton & Stephen O’Malley

LA Timpa

Mark Leckey

MHYSA

MIKE

Nala Sinephro

O Ghettão

Richard Dawson

Curated by Stereolab

Afrikan Sciences

Bitchin Bajas

Bombino

Irreversible Entanglements

James Holden

Kali Malone's 'Does Spring Hide Its Joy' ft. Lucy Railton & Stephen O’Malley

MEMORIALS

Moin

Nala Sinephro

Price Attack

Rhys Chatham

Shake Chain

Stereolab

The Cromagnon Band

Tom Skinner

Yama Warashi

General Program

African Head Charge

Ak'chamel

Ale Hop & Laura Robles present Agua Dulce

Ana Frango Elétrico

Armand Hammer

Attila Csihar, Void ov Voices

B. Cool-Aid

Backxwash

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet

Colleen

Contour

Damsel Elysium

Dawuna

Decisive Pink

Domenico Lancellotti

dragonchild x Sunken Cages

Faiz Ali Faiz

Holy Tongue

‘Jarak Qaribak' by Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood

Joâo Donato

Joâo Donato (solo piano)

Josephine Foster

Le Cri du Caire

Maya Ongaku

MC Yallah

Mong Tong 夢東

NAH

Nihiloxica

Niño de Elche

Rachika Nayar

Rose City Band

SANAM

Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka present Languoria

Voice Actor

Wolf Eyes

YL Hooi

+ more to be announced