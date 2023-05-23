Le Guess Who? 2023: Stereolab, Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood, black midi, more
Unique-in-all-ways Netherlands festival Le Guess Who? has announced curators and the initial lineup for its 2023 edition, which happens November 9-12 in Utrecht.
Heba Kadry, Nala Sinephro, Slauson Malone 1 and Stereolab are this year's guest curators, and the initial lineup includes Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood, black midi (performing The Beatles), James Holden, Deena Abdelwahed, João Donato, Backxwash, MIKE, Armand Hammer, Bombino, Model/Actriz, Sunn O)))'s Stephen O'Malley, Bill Orcutt, Nihiloxica, Bitchin Bajas, MEMORIALS (members of Electrelane & Wire), Rhys Chatham, Tom Skinner, Decisive Pink, African Head Charge and Faiz Ali Faiz.
Early bird passes are sold out but remaining tickets go on sale Friday, May 26 at 11 AM CEST (5 AM Eastern.) Check out LGW?'s full announced lineup, including guest curations, below.
Le Guess Who? 2023 Initial Lineup:
Curated by Heba Kadry
3Phaz
Al Nather
Alessandro Cortini
Amina Alaoui
Baskot Lel Baltageyya
Deena Abdelwahed presents Jbal Rrsas
El Kontessa
Faten Kanaan
Julmud
Kamilya Jubran
Marta Salogni & Valentina Magaletti
Randall Dunn
Vessel (live)
ZULI & Omar El Sadek present λ
Curated by Nala Sinephro
aya
Crystallmess
Model/Actriz
Nok Cultural Ensemble
Nyokabi Kariūki
Shy One
Slauson Malone 1
Zakia
Curated by Slauson Malone 1
Ahya Simone
black midi performing The Beatles
Chris Pattishall
Crystallmess
Ebun Sodipo
Kali Malone's 'Does Spring Hide Its Joy' ft. Lucy Railton & Stephen O’Malley
LA Timpa
Mark Leckey
MHYSA
MIKE
Nala Sinephro
O Ghettão
Richard Dawson
Curated by Stereolab
Afrikan Sciences
Bitchin Bajas
Bombino
Irreversible Entanglements
James Holden
Kali Malone's 'Does Spring Hide Its Joy' ft. Lucy Railton & Stephen O’Malley
MEMORIALS
Moin
Nala Sinephro
Price Attack
Rhys Chatham
Shake Chain
Stereolab
The Cromagnon Band
Tom Skinner
Yama Warashi
General Program
African Head Charge
Ak'chamel
Ale Hop & Laura Robles present Agua Dulce
Ana Frango Elétrico
Armand Hammer
Attila Csihar, Void ov Voices
B. Cool-Aid
Backxwash
Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet
Colleen
Contour
Damsel Elysium
Dawuna
Decisive Pink
Domenico Lancellotti
dragonchild x Sunken Cages
Faiz Ali Faiz
Holy Tongue
‘Jarak Qaribak' by Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood
Joâo Donato
Joâo Donato (solo piano)
Josephine Foster
Le Cri du Caire
Maya Ongaku
MC Yallah
Mong Tong 夢東
NAH
Nihiloxica
Niño de Elche
Rachika Nayar
Rose City Band
SANAM
Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka present Languoria
Voice Actor
Wolf Eyes
YL Hooi
+ more to be announced