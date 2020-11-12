Le Guess Who? announces 2021 curators & initial lineup (Low, Phil Elverum, more)

Netherlands festival Le Guess Who? is going virtual this year due to the pandemic, but they've announced 2021 dates, happening November 11-14 in Utrecht, as well as 2021 curators and the initial lineup.

Curators include Osees frontman John Dwyer, Mount Eerie's Phil Elverum, saxophonist Matana Roberts, Japanese composer Midori Takada and Colombian artist Lucrecia Dalt.

The initial lineup UK jazz musician Alabaster DePlume, who is LGW's 2021 Artist in Residence, plus Low, UK group Black Country, New Road, Australia's The Necks, underground rapper Pink Siifu, German ambient/jazz quartet Bohren & Club of Gone, Egyptian ensemble Mazaher, Dutch jazz cult artist Ronald Langestraat & Tim Koh, South African jazz/soul group SPAZA, Chicago jazz group Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble, and more.

Four-day passes for Le Guess Who? 2021 are on sale. Check out the full initial 2021 Le Guess Who? lineup below.

Le Guess Who?'s virtual festival, LGW ON, happens this weekend with a mix of original programming, curated films and videos, and previous LGW performances (Nicolas Jaar, Wilco, Sons of Kemet, and lots more). It's all free and you can read our guide to it here.

Le Guess Who? 2021 Initial Lineup

Curators:

John Dwyer

Lucrecia Dalt

Matana Roberts

Midori Takada

Phil Elverum

General program:

Alabaster dePlume - Artist in Residence

Black Country, New Road

Bohren & Der Club of Gore

Conjunto Papa Upa

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble

DJ Lycox

Etran de L'Aïr

Kiko Dinucci

Low

Mazaher

Model Home

Pink Siifu

Ronald Langestraat & Tim Koh

Sessa

SPAZA

The Necks

Y-Bayani & Baby Naa And The Band of Enlightenment, Reason & Love