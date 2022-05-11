Le Guess Who? announces 2022 lineup curated by Animal Collective, clipping, CURL, more

One-of-a-king Netherlands festival Le Guess Who? has announced the initial lineup for its 2022 edition, which happens November 10-13 at venues all over Utrecht. Among those performing this year will be Abdullah Ibrahim, Animal Collective, clipping, Low, The Staples Jr. Singers, They Hate Change, Mica Levi, Laurel Halo, Dry Cleaning, GOAT, KOKOKO!, Divide and Dissolve, Jeff Parker, Injury Reserve, Moor Mother & billy woods performing ‘BRASS,’ and more.

As always, LGW is notable for featuring programs curated by artists, and this year it's Animal Collective, clipping., and CURL (the collective of Mica Levi, Brother May, and Coby Sey), as well as shows presented by Ostinato Records.

Four-day passes for Le Guess Who? are on sale now. Check out the full initial lineup announce and curated programs below.

Initial line-up for Le Guess Who? 2022

Curated by Animal Collective

Anastasia Coope

Animal Collective

Habibi Funk DJ Set

Horse Lords

Keiji Haino

Kuunatic

Les Filles de Illighadad

Liliane Chlela

Liv.e

Maral

Maria Reis

Marina Herlop

Mary Ocher

Slauson Malone 1

Supersilent

Turner Williams Jr.

Valentín Clastrier

Curated by clipping.

Aho Ssan

clipping.

Divide and Dissolve

Dos Monos

Dreamcrusher

Evicshen

Horse Lords

Jana Rush

Jeff Parker

Nkisi

Patric Catani

They Hate Change

Zebra Katz

Curated by CURL

Alpha Maid

Astrid Sonne

bar italia

CURL

Eve Stainton presents Dykegeist, with live sound by

Mica Levi

Laurel Halo

Maëva Berthelot & Coby Sey performing ‘A Tender

Ascent’

Moor Mother & billy woods performing ‘BRASS’

Speakers Corner Quartet & Friends

TONE

Tutto Questo Sentire

Ostinato Records presents

Groupe RTD

Talk: Vik Sohonie

The Ano Nobo Quartet

General program

Abdullah Ibrahim

Asher Gamedze

billy woods

Bint7alal

Bohren & der Club of Gore

Dry Cleaning

EXEK

Flore Laurentienne

Goat

Injury Reserve

Irena & Vojtěch Havlovi

Kee Avil

Keeley Forsyth

KOKOKO!

Lex Amor

Lil Asaf

Low

Mabe Fratti

Muriel Grossmann Quartet

Myriam Gendron

Nappy Nina

Nia Archives

OKI

Rats on Rafts: Visions Of Chapter 3 (live)

The Staples Jr. Singers

Trees Speak

Tumi Mogorosi presents Group Theory - Black Music

upsammy & Sjoerd Martens (live A/V)

Wau Wau Collectif