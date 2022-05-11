Le Guess Who? announces 2022 lineup curated by Animal Collective, clipping, CURL, more
One-of-a-king Netherlands festival Le Guess Who? has announced the initial lineup for its 2022 edition, which happens November 10-13 at venues all over Utrecht. Among those performing this year will be Abdullah Ibrahim, Animal Collective, clipping, Low, The Staples Jr. Singers, They Hate Change, Mica Levi, Laurel Halo, Dry Cleaning, GOAT, KOKOKO!, Divide and Dissolve, Jeff Parker, Injury Reserve, Moor Mother & billy woods performing ‘BRASS,’ and more.
As always, LGW is notable for featuring programs curated by artists, and this year it's Animal Collective, clipping., and CURL (the collective of Mica Levi, Brother May, and Coby Sey), as well as shows presented by Ostinato Records.
Four-day passes for Le Guess Who? are on sale now. Check out the full initial lineup announce and curated programs below.
Initial line-up for Le Guess Who? 2022
Curated by Animal Collective
Anastasia Coope
Animal Collective
Habibi Funk DJ Set
Horse Lords
Keiji Haino
Kuunatic
Les Filles de Illighadad
Liliane Chlela
Liv.e
Maral
Maria Reis
Marina Herlop
Mary Ocher
Slauson Malone 1
Supersilent
Turner Williams Jr.
Valentín Clastrier
Curated by clipping.
Aho Ssan
clipping.
Divide and Dissolve
Dos Monos
Dreamcrusher
Evicshen
Horse Lords
Jana Rush
Jeff Parker
Nkisi
Patric Catani
They Hate Change
Zebra Katz
Curated by CURL
Alpha Maid
Astrid Sonne
bar italia
CURL
Eve Stainton presents Dykegeist, with live sound by
Mica Levi
Laurel Halo
Maëva Berthelot & Coby Sey performing ‘A Tender
Ascent’
Moor Mother & billy woods performing ‘BRASS’
Speakers Corner Quartet & Friends
TONE
Tutto Questo Sentire
Ostinato Records presents
Groupe RTD
Talk: Vik Sohonie
The Ano Nobo Quartet
General program
Abdullah Ibrahim
Asher Gamedze
billy woods
Bint7alal
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Dry Cleaning
EXEK
Flore Laurentienne
Goat
Injury Reserve
Irena & Vojtěch Havlovi
Kee Avil
Keeley Forsyth
KOKOKO!
Lex Amor
Lil Asaf
Low
Mabe Fratti
Muriel Grossmann Quartet
Myriam Gendron
Nappy Nina
Nia Archives
OKI
Rats on Rafts: Visions Of Chapter 3 (live)
The Staples Jr. Singers
Trees Speak
Tumi Mogorosi presents Group Theory - Black Music
upsammy & Sjoerd Martens (live A/V)
Wau Wau Collectif