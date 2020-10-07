Le Guess Who? announces ON/OFF hybrid festival happening in November

Like most festivals this year, Utrecht's Le Guess Who? was postponed till 2021. Now, however, they've announced a hybrid festival called ON/OFF, happening 13-15 November, 2020 that will feature virtual events as well as in-person shows happening in Utrecht.

LGW ON is the virtual festival, featuring videos and films selected by past Le Guess Who? performers including Matana Roberts, John Dwyer (Osees), Phil Elverum (Mount Eerie), Lucrecia Dalt and The Bug, as well as previous festival performances by Mary Margaret O'Hara, Sons of Kemet XL and Circuit des Yeux Ensemble, and other highlights from their 13-year LGW archive.

There will also be a ‘Reports from Other Continents' series with LGW ON which will feature correspondents from such countries as Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, India, Iraq, Mexico, Nepal, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, and Venezuela reporting on local arts, and culture.

LGW ON will be free to watch, no tickets or subscription necessary.

LGW OFF is a two-day festival happenings at various locations around Utrecht which organizers are calling "a completely Corona-proof program to local and national visitors" featuring exclusively Dutch performers. Details are still to be announced.

Meanwhile, 2021 edition of Le Guess Who? is set for November 11-14. Read our coverage of the 2019 edition and watch a trailer for ON/OFF below.