Le Poisson Rouge announces new streaming series w/ Kevin Devine, Cults, !!!, more

Like all NYC music venues, Le Poisson Rouge remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they'll be making use of the empty space for a new streaming series, LPR.tv. They'll be streaming full concerts from inside LPR, sans audience, of course, in "high definition with full production and soundboard audio." They're offering a monthly subscription service that includes access to new shows, as well as on-demand streaming of previous ones, interviews, and more.

"There comes a point where standing still is a greater risk than making a move," David Handler, LPR co-founder and composer, says. "A point where we have to put points on the board and playing defense simply will not cut it. Our venue has been closed for a half a year now and, like nearly everyone in our industry, we've battened down the hatches as much as possible to weather the storm, but still it feels like we are no closer to live music venues reopening than when this all began. We can no longer continue to wait in fear while others decide whether live music is essential or not. In short, we have to switch from defense to offense."

"LPR.tv was born out of our need to safely get back to doing what we do best, putting on bold, carefully curated and unique live performances for a discerning audience," he continues. "It’s about getting artists out of their living rooms and back on stage where they belong. It’s about putting our production team back to work making everything look and sound extraordinary. It’s about supporting an ecosystem of the indie music industry that has been hit hard by this pandemic. Most importantly though, it’s about giving the fans that profoundly important experience of witnessing live art, but in the comfort of their homes, until it’s safe to bring audiences back to the venue again. That we turn to music to be inspired with one another and by one another is one of the better parts of what makes us human. It is an innate ritual that we are privileged to be a part of as presenters. I can’t think of anything more essential at a time like this."

Brett Tabisel, Senior Music Director and Partner, adds, "The LPR.tv format has given us the opportunity to do what we do best: curate eclectic, exciting, and adventurous programming once again. The subscription model allows us to take the risks we are known for, while giving artists a platform to perform safely, with the production quality they deserve. Our independent spirit and determination to innovate will not be silenced. The support for LPR.tv from our community and peers has been inspiring and motivating. Honored to feed your eyes and ears with what we have in store."

They've announced LPR.tv's initial lineup, which includes shows from Kevin Devine and the Goddamn Band, Cults, Laraaji, Kimbra, !!!, Oshun, Overcoats, Samia, Sunflower Bean, Oso Oso, Vundabar, and Frankie Rose through January, with more to be announced. See the lineup in full so far below, and visit LPR.tv to learn more and sign up.

LPR.TV UPCOMING PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

OCTOBER

1 - Cults

3 - Jose James

5 - Laraaji

7 - Domi & JD Beck

10 - EMO Night BK

14 - Kimbra

15 - Laraaji

21 - Son Little

24 - Too Many Zooz

29 - !!! (Chk Chk Chk)

30 - Laraaji

NOVEMBER

7 - Kevin Devine

13 - OSHUN

14 - EMO Night BK

17 - San Fermin

19 - Overcoats

29 - MICHELLE

DECEMBER

3 - Samia

5 - Sunflower Bean

6 - Oso Oso

18 - Vundabar

JANUARY (2021)

14 - Frankie Rose