Le Poisson Rouge reopening in August (initial lineup w/ Daughters, High on Fire, more)

After over a year closed due to COVID, Greenwich Village mainstay Le Poisson Rouge is returning in late August for its 13th operating year. They've announced their reopening lineup, which includes both recently announced and brand new shows from Thurston Moore, The Menzingers, Knocked Loose, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Hot Mulligan/Prince Daddy & The Hyena/Sincere Engineer/Super American, H20, Daughters, High on Fire, Madison Cunningham, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, Kathleen Edwards, Joshua Abrams Natural Information Society, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets and info are on lpr.com.

LE POISSON ROUGE INITIAL LINEUP 2021-2022

Aug 28 Rhythm Revue Retro Soul Dance Party

Sep 1 Wrabel - In The Round

Sep 2 The Residents

Sep 3 The Freedom Party

Sep 8 Unleash the Archers

Sep 10 A Night of Tarab with Yousef Shamoun

Sep 11 Gary Lucas

Sep 12 Thurston Moore

Sep 14 Ben Abraham

Sep 15 Knocked Loose with Gatecreeper

Sep 16 Mac Sabbath

Sep 17 Vieux Farka Toure

Sep 18 Eli Keszler

Sep 22 Taka Kigawa

Sep 23 Taylor Eigsti

Sep 25 Kathleen Edwards

Sep 27 Joshua Abrams Natural Information Society

Sep 30 Jake Miller

Oct 2 Wild Rivers

Oct 5 Nothing,Nowhere

Oct 7 Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog + The Messthetics (at Bell House)

Oct 8 Carsie Blanton

Oct 9 H20

Oct 10 H20

Oct 15 Lisa Loeb

Oct 16 T:3

Oct 20 High on Fire

Oct 21 High on Fire

Oct 27 Local H

Oct 28 Madison Cunningham

Nov 3 The Menzingers

Nov 4 The Menzingers

Nov 7 Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Nov 13 Bush Tetras

Nov 20 The Cybertronic Spree

Nov 21 The NYChillharmonic, Aberdeen, and Adam Neely's Jazz School

Dec 2 She Past Away

Dec 4 Julian Lage

Dec 6 Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer

Dec 10 Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer

Dec 7 Benny Sings

Jan 25 Daughters

Jan 26 Daughters

Feb 5 Coeur de Pirate (at Town Hall)

Mar 18 Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

LATE NIGHTS:

Aug 28 Emo Night Brooklyn

Sep 4 Gimme Gimme Disco

Oct 23 Emo Night Brooklyn

Oct 31 Fleetmac Wood

Nov 13 The Crystal Method