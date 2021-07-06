Le Poisson Rouge reopening in August (initial lineup w/ Daughters, High on Fire, more)
After over a year closed due to COVID, Greenwich Village mainstay Le Poisson Rouge is returning in late August for its 13th operating year. They've announced their reopening lineup, which includes both recently announced and brand new shows from Thurston Moore, The Menzingers, Knocked Loose, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Hot Mulligan/Prince Daddy & The Hyena/Sincere Engineer/Super American, H20, Daughters, High on Fire, Madison Cunningham, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, Kathleen Edwards, Joshua Abrams Natural Information Society, and more. See it in full below.
Tickets and info are on lpr.com.
LE POISSON ROUGE INITIAL LINEUP 2021-2022
Aug 28 Rhythm Revue Retro Soul Dance Party
Sep 1 Wrabel - In The Round
Sep 2 The Residents
Sep 3 The Freedom Party
Sep 8 Unleash the Archers
Sep 10 A Night of Tarab with Yousef Shamoun
Sep 11 Gary Lucas
Sep 12 Thurston Moore
Sep 14 Ben Abraham
Sep 15 Knocked Loose with Gatecreeper
Sep 16 Mac Sabbath
Sep 17 Vieux Farka Toure
Sep 18 Eli Keszler
Sep 22 Taka Kigawa
Sep 23 Taylor Eigsti
Sep 25 Kathleen Edwards
Sep 27 Joshua Abrams Natural Information Society
Sep 30 Jake Miller
Oct 2 Wild Rivers
Oct 5 Nothing,Nowhere
Oct 7 Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog + The Messthetics (at Bell House)
Oct 8 Carsie Blanton
Oct 9 H20
Oct 10 H20
Oct 15 Lisa Loeb
Oct 16 T:3
Oct 20 High on Fire
Oct 21 High on Fire
Oct 27 Local H
Oct 28 Madison Cunningham
Nov 3 The Menzingers
Nov 4 The Menzingers
Nov 7 Nate Smith + KINFOLK
Nov 13 Bush Tetras
Nov 20 The Cybertronic Spree
Nov 21 The NYChillharmonic, Aberdeen, and Adam Neely's Jazz School
Dec 2 She Past Away
Dec 4 Julian Lage
Dec 6 Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer
Dec 10 Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer
Dec 7 Benny Sings
Jan 25 Daughters
Jan 26 Daughters
Feb 5 Coeur de Pirate (at Town Hall)
Mar 18 Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
LATE NIGHTS:
Aug 28 Emo Night Brooklyn
Sep 4 Gimme Gimme Disco
Oct 23 Emo Night Brooklyn
Oct 31 Fleetmac Wood
Nov 13 The Crystal Method