Le Tigre add 2nd NYC show to first North American tour in 18 years

After playing their first show in 11 years in August at This Ain't No Picnic festival, Le Tigre announced a North American tour, their first in 18 years, earlier this week. Tickets went on sale today, and because of demand, they've added a second NYC show, happening on July 27 at Brooklyn Steel, the day before the previously announced show, on July 28, at the same venue. Tickets to the new date are on sale now.

See Le Tigre's updated tour dates below.

LE TIGRE: 2023 TOUR

MAY 27 - UNION TRANSFER - PHILADELPHIA, PA

JUNE 1 - PRIMAVERA SOUND - BARCELONA, SPAIN

JUNE 3 - TROXY - LONDON, UK

JUNE 5 - ALBERT HALL - MANCHESTER, UK

JUNE 6 - BARROWLAND BALLROOM - GLASGOW, SCOTLAND

JUNE 8 - PRIMAVERA SOUND - MADRID, SPAIN

JUNE 9 - NOS PRIMAVERA SOUND - PORTO, PORTUGAL

JUNE 11 - LE TRIANON - PARIS, FRANCE

JUNE 14 - PARADISO - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

JUNE 16 - HUXLEYS NEUE WELT - BERLIN, GERMANY

JUNE 17 - MARKTHALLE - HAMBURG, GERMANY

JULY 1 - MOSSWOOD MELTDOWN - OAKLAND, CA

JULY 3- COMMODORE BALLROOM - VANCOUVER, BC

JULY 6 - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA

JULY 7 - ROSELAND THEATER - PORTLAND, OR

JULY 9 - THE GREEK THEATRE - LOS ANGELES, CA

JULY 15 - THE SALT SHED - CHICAGO, IL

JULY 17 - AGORA THEATRE - CLEVELAND, OH

JULY 18 - MR. SMALLS THEATRE - MILLVALE, PA

JULY 19 - BALTIMORE SOUNDSTAGE - BALTIMORE, MD

JULY 21 - HISTORY - TORONTO, ON

JULY 22 - L’OLYMPIA - MONTREAL, QC

JULY 24 - ROYALE - BOSTON, MA

JULY 27 - BROOKLYN STEEL - BROOKLYN, NYC

JULY 28 - BROOKLYN STEEL - BROOKLYN, NYC