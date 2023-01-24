Le Tigre announce first North American tour in 18 years

Le Tigre, the dancepunk / electroclash trio of Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman, played their first show in 11 years at This Ain't No Picnic back in August, and have been announcing more festival appearances, including Primavera Sound and the Mosswood Meltdown. Now they've announced a North American tour -- their first in 18 years -- happening in July, kicking off with the Mosswood Meltdown and including stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Toronto, Montreal, Boston and NYC. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens July 28 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, September 27 at 12 PM Eastern.

Le Tigre will also warm up for their Primavera Sound appearance with a show at Philadelphia's Union Transfer on May 27.

LE TIGRE - 2023 TOUR DATES

5/27: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6/1: Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023

6/3: London, UK @ Troxy

6/5: Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

6/6: Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

6/8: Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid 2023

6/9: Porto, Portugal @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023

6/11: Paris, France @ Le Trianon

6/14: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

6/16: Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

6/17: Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

7/1: Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival

7/3: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

7/6: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

7/7: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

7/9: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/15: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

7/17: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

7/18: Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

7/19: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

7/21: Toronto, ON @ History

7/22: Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

7/24: Boston, MA @ Royale

7/28: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Check out photos of Le Tigre from This Ain't No Picnic: