Le Tigre announce tour support: Shamir, Big Joanie, Pom Pom Squad, Claud, more

Le Tigre have shared the support acts for their upcoming tour, their first North American outing in 18 years. The lineup is a killer mix of young punk and indie acts: Shamir, Morgan And The Organ Donors, Claud, Big Joanie, MAN ON MAN, Chicks On Speed, Pom Pom Squad, Dream Wife, Problem Patterns, Who Is She?, Erin Markey, cumgirl8, and Morgan Bassichis each open on various dates.

After Philadelphia in May with Shamir and European dates in June, the North American dates begin in earnest in June at Mosswood Meltdown, and continue through the end of the month, wrapping up with NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel on July 27, 28 and 29 with Morgan Bassichis (night one) and Shamir (night two). See all dates below.

Le Tigre -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/27: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Shamir (SOLD OUT)

6/1: Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023

6/3: London, UK @ Troxy w/ Dream Wife

6/5: Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall w/ Problem Patterns

6/6: Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom w/ Problem Patterns

6/8: Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid 2023

6/9: Porto, Portugal @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023

6/11: Paris, France @ Le Trianon w/ Big Joanie (SOLD OUT)

6/14: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso w/ Chicks on Speed

6/16: Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt w/ Chicks on Speed

6/17: Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle w/ Chicks on Speed

7/1: Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival

7/3: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom w/ Who is She? (SOLD OUT)

7/4: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom w/ Who is She?

7/6: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre w/ Who is She?

7/7: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater w/ Morgan and the Organ Donors (SOLD OUT)

7/9: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre w/ Claud

7/15: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed w/ MAN ON MAN (SOLD OUT)

7/17: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ MAN ON MAN

7/18: Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre w/ MAN ON MAN (SOLD OUT)

7/19: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage w/ Erin Markey (SOLD OUT)

7/21: Toronto, ON @ History w/ cumgirl8

7/22: Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia w/ cumgirl8

7/24: Boston, MA @ Royale w/ cumgirl8 (SOLD OUT)

7/25: Boston, MA @ Royale w/ Pom Pom Squad

7/27: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel w/ Morgan Bassichis (SOLD OUT)

7/28: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel w/ Shamir (SOLD OUT)

7/29: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)