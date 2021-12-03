Le Tigre reuniting for CA’s This Ain’t No Picnic fest with The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers, & more
Le Tigre are reuniting for Pasadena, CA's This Ain't No Picnic fest, which will happen on August 27 & 28 at Brookside by the Rose Bowl. It's an insane lineup all-around, with The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem headlining, and the fest will also feature performances by Phoebe Bridgers, Beach House, Jorja Smith, Kaytranada, IDLES, Four Tet + Floating Points, Honey Dijon, Wet Leg, Genesis Owusu, Courtney Barnett, Descendents, Yves Tumor, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Caroline Polachek, Turnstile, Earl Sweatshirt, Arooj Aftab, Circle Jerks, Deafheaven, Sparks, Kelly Lee Owens, King Woman, Mac DeMarco, Shame, Sleep, Ying Yang Twins and so much more across five stages. Check out the full lineup below.
Tickets for go on sale starting December 9 at 10 AM Pacific. You can register for presales here.
Le Tigre haven't performed live since 2011 and This Ain't No Picnic will be their only live appearance in 2022. There will also be James Murphy and Soulwax's bespoke disco, Despacio, going the both days.
The festival, presented by Coachella producers Goldenvoice, is a call-back to the original This Ain't No Picnic fests which happened in 1999 and 2000. Mike Watt played the first one and is playing this one too.
This Ain't No Picnic Lineup
Arooj Aftab
Avalon Emerson
Beach House
Brandon
Caroline Polachek
Circle Jerks
Courtney Barnett
Danilo Plessow (MCDE)
Dave P
Dawn Richard
Deafheaven
Descendents
Despacio
Earl Sweatshirt
Ethel Cain
Eyedress
Four Tet + Floating Points
Fundido
Genesis Owusu
Gerd Janson
Girl Ultra
Godford
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Hana Vu
Honey Dijon
IDLES
Indigo De Souza
Isaiah Rashad
Jorja Smith
Julia Jacklin
JUNGLE
Junior Varsity
Kaytranada
Kelly Lee Owens
King Woman
Lala Lala
LCD Soundsystem
Le Tigre
Logic1000
Mac DeMarco
Magdalena Bay
Mall Grab
Maral
Margaritas Podridas
Mdou Moctar
MICHELLE
Mike Watt
NAAFI
Nicki Nicole
Nothing
Pachyman
Paris Texas
Peach
Phoebe Bridgers
Queen Naija
Romy
shame
Sleep
slowthai
Sofia Kourtesis
Sparks
SPELLLING
Spirit of the Beehive
TEMS
The Strokes
They Hate Change
Tinashe
Tre’ Amani
TSHA
Turnstile
Wet Leg
Ying Yang Twins
Yves Tumor
ZULU