Le Tigre reuniting for CA’s This Ain’t No Picnic fest with The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers, & more

Le Tigre are reuniting for Pasadena, CA's This Ain't No Picnic fest, which will happen on August 27 & 28 at Brookside by the Rose Bowl. It's an insane lineup all-around, with The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem headlining, and the fest will also feature performances by Phoebe Bridgers, Beach House, Jorja Smith, Kaytranada, IDLES, Four Tet + Floating Points, Honey Dijon, Wet Leg, Genesis Owusu, Courtney Barnett, Descendents, Yves Tumor, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Caroline Polachek, Turnstile, Earl Sweatshirt, Arooj Aftab, Circle Jerks, Deafheaven, Sparks, Kelly Lee Owens, King Woman, Mac DeMarco, Shame, Sleep, Ying Yang Twins and so much more across five stages. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets for go on sale starting December 9 at 10 AM Pacific. You can register for presales here.

Le Tigre haven't performed live since 2011 and This Ain't No Picnic will be their only live appearance in 2022. There will also be James Murphy and Soulwax's bespoke disco, Despacio, going the both days.

The festival, presented by Coachella producers Goldenvoice, is a call-back to the original This Ain't No Picnic fests which happened in 1999 and 2000. Mike Watt played the first one and is playing this one too.

This Ain't No Picnic Lineup

Arooj Aftab

Avalon Emerson

Beach House

Brandon

Caroline Polachek

Circle Jerks

Courtney Barnett

Danilo Plessow (MCDE)

Dave P

Dawn Richard

Deafheaven

Descendents

Despacio

Earl Sweatshirt

Ethel Cain

Eyedress

Four Tet + Floating Points

Fundido

Genesis Owusu

Gerd Janson

Girl Ultra

Godford

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Hana Vu

Honey Dijon

IDLES

Indigo De Souza

Isaiah Rashad

Jorja Smith

Julia Jacklin

JUNGLE

Junior Varsity

Kaytranada

Kelly Lee Owens

King Woman

Lala Lala

LCD Soundsystem

Le Tigre

Logic1000

Mac DeMarco

Magdalena Bay

Mall Grab

Maral

Margaritas Podridas

Mdou Moctar

MICHELLE

Mike Watt

NAAFI

Nicki Nicole

Nothing

Pachyman

Paris Texas

Peach

Phoebe Bridgers

Queen Naija

Romy

shame

Sleep

slowthai

Sofia Kourtesis

Sparks

SPELLLING

Spirit of the Beehive

TEMS

The Strokes

They Hate Change

Tinashe

Tre’ Amani

TSHA

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Ying Yang Twins

Yves Tumor

ZULU