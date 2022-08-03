Least confront gender dysphoria with soaring emo/post-hardcore song “Power Blazer”

Florida's Least have a new single called "Power Blazer" arriving tomorrow (8/4) via Friend Club Records, and we're premiering a stream of the song one day early. It's a deep, soaring, emo/post-hardcore stunner, and singer Taylin Wills has this to say about the internal battle going on in the song's lyrics:

"Power Blazer" is a metaphor for fighting with myself about my presentation to the world. As in, do I want to continue being fem, or masc, or somewhere in between? I originally came out as a trans woman in 2013 and started medically transitioning in 2020. However, after two years, I realized I’m a nonbinary person and that gender and gender presentation are not the same thing, and I do not have to follow societal expectations of how I’m supposed to look. So, in a way, it’s all an argument with myself in the mirror about who I truly am and how that would affect the people around me.

It's powerful stuff, and Tay's candid-yet-poetic lyrics really capture the internal struggle that exists within the song. Check it out below.

Least have one upcoming show at the moment: 9/10 at Kava Kat in Port Saint Lucie, FL.

"Power Blazer" is Least's second single of the year, following "Sitting in the Best Light," and you can check that one out too: