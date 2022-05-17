LeBron James lists his top 5 rap albums of all time

NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter last night to answer questions from fans, and when journalist Sierra Porter asked what his top 5 hip hop albums are, he replied, listing Dr. Dre's The Chronic, Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle, Jay-Z's The Black Album, The Notorious B.I.G.'s Life After Death, and Nas' It Was Written, before adding, "But I have so many more to name for real!"

LeBron was also namedropped in the lyrics of the new Kendrick Lamar album, and he celebrated the album's release like this: