Lee Fields adds tour dates, playing 70th birthday show in NYC

Storied soul singer Lee Fields and his band The Expressions continue to tour behind last year's very good It Rains Love (and non-album single "Don't Give Up"), and they've got more shows coming up soon, including DC on Valentine's Day, Philly the next night, and more. He also just added a 70th birthday celebration happening at NYC's Brooklyn Bowl on April 25. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (2/7) at 10 AM.

All upcoming dates are listed, alongside a stream of "Don't Give Up," below.

Lee Fields & The Expressions -- 2020 Tour Dates

02/14/20 Pearl Street Warehouse, Washington, D.C

02/15/20 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

03/13/20 Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC

04/25/20 Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn, NY

05/06/20 Apollo, Guitar Bcn 2020, Barcelona, Spain

05/07/20 La Rambleta, València, Spain

05/08/20 Cultural Center of the Caja Mediterráneo, Alicante

05/10/20 Sala Capitol, Santiago De Compostela, Spain

05/11/20 Teatro Lara, Madrid, Spain