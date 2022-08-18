Lee Fields details Daptone debut, shares “Sentimental Fool,” touring (NYC on NYE)

Soul singer Lee Fields has detailed his first album for Daptone Records -- it's titled Sentimental Fool, and will be out out October 28 (pre-order) via the label. The record was produced by Daptone founder Bosco Mann (aka Gabriel Roth), on which Lee Fields says:

With Gabe’s efforts I feel like this album depicts me as the full character that I am. I’m all about emotions. This album allowed me to show what I’m capable of doing. Not to say that my vocal ability goes beyond others, but I’m able to figure out the math to get the feeling you're looking for. I’m not trying to outdo any singer, but I can interpret the feeling. I can make someone cry if I want to. It’s always the challenge of trying to make something deeper. On this record, I go deeper than I’ve ever gone.

On Sentimental Fool, he sings over a sizable backing band comprised of guitarist Thomas Brenneck, bassist Benny Trokan, drummer Brian Wolfe, keyboardists Victor Axelrod and Jimmy Hill, saxophonists Neal Sugarman and Ian Hendrickson-Smith, and trumpeter Dave Guy.

You can check out the album's title track and Andrew Anderson-directed music video, playing on the classically bluesy, soulful sound of the song. The album also includes "Ordinary Lives" which was released back in January. Listen to both, and check out the album art and track list for Sentimental Fool, below.

Also announced today: an upcoming fall tour that officially kicks off on October 15 at Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT. The tour closes in NYC with a New Year's Eve show at Brooklyn Made. Tickets for that go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 AM and all dates below.

Lee Fields, Sentimental Fool loading...

Tracklist:

Forever

I Should Have Let You Be

Sentimental Fool

Two Jobs

Just Give Me Your Time

Save Your Tears For Someone New

The Door

What Did I Do

Without A Heart

Ordinary Lives

Your Face Before My Eyes

Extraordinary Man

LEE FIELDS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022

SEPTEMBER

3 – Chattanooga, TN – Rail & Hops Brewers Festival *

OCTOBER

15 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

20 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

21 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater

28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

29 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

NOVEMBER

1 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

3 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge

4 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

5 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

11 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

12 – Rochester, NY – Photo City

13 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

18 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

19 – Washington, DC – The Black Cat

DECEMBER

1 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theater

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE