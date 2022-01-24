Lee Fields signs with Daptone for new album, announces 2022 tour

Soul great Lee Fields announced last week that he's signed with Daptone Records and is currently working on a new album to be released this fall. Lee had a few singles on Daptone in the early '00s, but his last few records with his band The Expressions, including 2019's It Rains Love, were on Big Crown. To celebrate the announcement, Lee shared "Ordinary Lives," a previously unreleased song from a session with The Dap Kings that you can listen to below.

"Ordinary Lives" will be part of a tour-only EP available on Lee Fields & The Expressions' upcoming tour, which includes U.S. shows in April and May. The shows kick off in Boston on 4/15 with stops in NYC, Chicago, Chattanooga, TN and Phoenix, as well as California shows in Ventura, Palm Springs and San Francisco. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on 4/16. Tickets for all U.S. dates go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 AM local time.

Lee Fields & The Expressions

Mar 02 - Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland

Mar 04 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, United Kingdom

Mar 06 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom

Mar 08 - Teatro Lara - Madrid, Spain

Mar 10 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

Mar 11 - Loco Club - València, Spain

Mar 12 - Aula de Cultura Alicante - Alicante, Spain

Mar 15 - Krakatoa - Bordeaux, France

Mar 16 - La Sirene - La Rochelle, France

Mar 17 - Le MeM - Rennes, France

Mar 19 - Bataclan - Paris, France

Mar 20 - La Cartonnerie - Reims, France

Mar 22 - Aeronef - Lille, France

Mar 23 - Doornroosje (Purple Room) - Nijmegen, Netherlands

Mar 24 - Luxor - Köln, Germany

Mar 26 - Ampere - Munich, Germany

Mar 27 - TivoliVredenburg (Club Nine) - Utrecht, Netherlands

Mar 29 - Orangerie (at Botanique) - Brussels, Belgium

Mar 30 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany

Mar 31 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany

Apr 02 - Werkstatt 167 - Copenhagen, Denmark

Apr 03 - Cosmopolite Scene - Oslo, Norway

Apr 15 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

Apr 16 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

Apr 22 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

May 05 - Fillmore New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

May 07 - Miller Park - Chattanooga, TN

May 12 - Ventura - Ventura, CA

May 13 - Plaza Theatre - Palm Springs, CA

May 14 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Dec 03 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ