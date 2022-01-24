Lee Fields signs with Daptone for new album, announces 2022 tour
Soul great Lee Fields announced last week that he's signed with Daptone Records and is currently working on a new album to be released this fall. Lee had a few singles on Daptone in the early '00s, but his last few records with his band The Expressions, including 2019's It Rains Love, were on Big Crown. To celebrate the announcement, Lee shared "Ordinary Lives," a previously unreleased song from a session with The Dap Kings that you can listen to below.
"Ordinary Lives" will be part of a tour-only EP available on Lee Fields & The Expressions' upcoming tour, which includes U.S. shows in April and May. The shows kick off in Boston on 4/15 with stops in NYC, Chicago, Chattanooga, TN and Phoenix, as well as California shows in Ventura, Palm Springs and San Francisco. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on 4/16. Tickets for all U.S. dates go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 AM local time.
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Mar 02 - Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland
Mar 04 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, United Kingdom
Mar 06 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom
Mar 08 - Teatro Lara - Madrid, Spain
Mar 10 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain
Mar 11 - Loco Club - València, Spain
Mar 12 - Aula de Cultura Alicante - Alicante, Spain
Mar 15 - Krakatoa - Bordeaux, France
Mar 16 - La Sirene - La Rochelle, France
Mar 17 - Le MeM - Rennes, France
Mar 19 - Bataclan - Paris, France
Mar 20 - La Cartonnerie - Reims, France
Mar 22 - Aeronef - Lille, France
Mar 23 - Doornroosje (Purple Room) - Nijmegen, Netherlands
Mar 24 - Luxor - Köln, Germany
Mar 26 - Ampere - Munich, Germany
Mar 27 - TivoliVredenburg (Club Nine) - Utrecht, Netherlands
Mar 29 - Orangerie (at Botanique) - Brussels, Belgium
Mar 30 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany
Mar 31 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany
Apr 02 - Werkstatt 167 - Copenhagen, Denmark
Apr 03 - Cosmopolite Scene - Oslo, Norway
Apr 15 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA
Apr 16 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY
Apr 22 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL
May 05 - Fillmore New Orleans - New Orleans, LA
May 07 - Miller Park - Chattanooga, TN
May 12 - Ventura - Ventura, CA
May 13 - Plaza Theatre - Palm Springs, CA
May 14 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
Dec 03 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ