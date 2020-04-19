Lee Ranaldo joins Bandcamp, uploads 3 rare releases

Sonic Youth have been uploading live and other rare recordings to Bandcamp recently, and Thurston Moore has been putting previously unreleased material on his Bandcamp, and now Lee Ranaldo has joined Bandcamp for the first time too. So far, he put up three releases: DEMONS: MUSIC FOR STAGE AND SCREEN (originally a limited 2004 CD release in Switzerland), Scriptures of the Golden Eternity (live solo recordings from 1988 and 1989, originally released on LP in 1993), and his cover of Hanatarash's "My Dad Is Car" (from the 1995 Hanatarsh tribute album Snake is Long, Don't Fall The Audio Hole [My Father Said]).

