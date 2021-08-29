Lee “Scratch” Perry, reggae icon, dead at 85

Reggae icon Lee "Scratch" Perry died Sunday morning at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica, according to The Jamaica Observer, where he had been battling an illness. He was 85. Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed his passing, writing, “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as 'Lee Scratch' Perry. Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Perry was a true iconoclast and his contribution to popular music is hard to overstate, from his own songs, to his Upsetter label, his famed Black Ark studio and his production style. He worked with Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Clash, Junior Murvin, The Congos, Beastie Boys, Max Romeo, and so many more. He was given the Jamaican national honour, the Order of Distinction, with the rank of Officer, and continued to make music up until his passing.

Rest in peace, Scratch. Listen to some of his music, and iconic productions, below.

