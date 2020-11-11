Leftover Crack/Choking Victim’s Alec Baillie has died

Alec Baillie, bassist for NYC ska-punk bands Leftover Crack and Choking Victim, has sadly passed away. No official cause of death has been revealed at this time. Leftover Crack broke the sad news:

It is with a heavy heart we regret to share the passing of our bandmate, bass-player & friend Alec Baillie on Tuesday morning. Along with guitarist/vocalist Scott Sturgeon, Alec was a co-founding member of the bands No Commercial Value, and the Crack Rock Steady Seven. Most notably are his contributions to the bands Choking Victim & Leftover Crack, co-writer of many songs such as: "5-Finger Discount", "Fuck America", “Operation MOVE”, “Nazi White Trash” & “Life is Pain”. His work over the course of time enabled him to travel the world, along with band mates Brad Logan, Don Morris, Ezra Kire & Al Rosenberg. He was a brother to us and endeared himself to those that he worked and toured with over the past 25 years. This loss cuts so deep that we are left in a state of shock & confusion as to how to proceed forward. In these hardest of times, it is easy to lose sight of the goodness in people & the world, & too easy to fall prey to depression & the pitfalls that can join it. We ask for people to please keep his family and friends in your hearts right now, and allow us & each other the kindness & space to process this painful loss. And most of all, please keep yourselves & each other safe & try to be sensitive to those that might be having a harder time than most during this dark winter. Don’t be afraid to reach out to others. There are always people that need to help others in order to value themselves. Alec surely was one of them.

Please use these resources, or feel free to post additional resources (national or local) in the comments to help keep our community safe: Suicide Hotline (call or text): 800-273-8255

SAMHSA (Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration): 800-622-4357 With Love,

Leftover Crack

Leftover Crack's label Fat Wreck Chords also posted a statement:

Friends, it is with great sorrow that we share the tragic news that Alec Baillie has passed. Some are familiar with him as LOC’s bass player extraordinaire, but we were also fortunate to know him as the endearing, passionate, and kind hearted person he was. Leftöver Crack joined the FAT family in 2007 with the Citizen Fish split release, Deadline. We then reissued their groundbreaking Fuck World Trade in 2015 and released their third full-length, Constructs of the State, in 2016. In 2018, we released Leftöver Leftöver Crack: The E-Sides and F-Sides B-sides, a rarities collection spanning the band’s entire career. Alec, your unforgettable music and passion for righting cultural wrongs will endure.

The Slackers, who share members with Alec's former band Agent 99, also paid tribute:

You can read more tributes, watch some videos, and listen to some of Alec's music below.

Rest in peace, Alec. You'll be missed and not forgotten.