Legendary music photographer Mick Rock dead at 72

Legendary music photographer Mick Rock has died at age 72. Commonly referred to as "The Man Who Shot the Seventies," Mick's photos have graced the covers of David Bowie's Pin Ups, Lou Reed's Transformer, The Stooges' Raw Power, Queen's Queen II, Ramones' End of the Century, Joan Jett's I Love Rock 'n Roll, and much, much more. A statement on his Twitter reads:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side,” the statement read. “Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot the 70s.’ He was a photographic poet — a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way The stars seemed to effortlessly align for Mick when he was behind the camera; feeding off of the unique charisma of his subjects electrified an energized him. His intent always intense. His focus always total. A man fascinated with image, he absorbed visual beings through his lens and immersed himself in their art, thus creating some of the most magnificent images rock music has ever seen. To know Mick was to love him. He was a mythical creature; the likes of which we shall never experience again. Let us not mourn the loss, but instead celebrate the fabulous life and extraordinary career of Michael David Rock.. While you do so in your own way, we must ask that the privacy of his nearest and dearest be respected at this time. Therefore, there will be no further comments.

Tributes have poured in, including from Queen's Brian May, who wrote: "Sad and shocked to hear of the passing of our friend, photographer Mick Rock - who clicked his shutter to capture that iconic image of us for the QUEEN II cover in 1974, at a time when we were NOT very big stars. The Marlene-Dietrich style lighting applied to the four of us (only ONE light source above for the whole group) gave us an enduring image, inspired part of the ‘look’ of our Bohemian Rhapsody video a couple of years later, and has been widely imitated by others over the years since then. Mick did much memorable work for David Bowie, and produced images both in the studio and in the live situation. His ouvre will definitely shine on. RIP Mr Rock."

See more tributes and some of Mick's iconic album covers below...