LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special coming to Disney+ in November

George Lucas is still probably upset about the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, the infamously slapdash attempt to cash in on the mania around the film which featured Jefferson Starship, Bea Arthur, Art Carney and an endless scene with Chewbacca and his family spoken entirely in Wookie with no subtitles. However, Star Wars is finally dipping its toes back in the game, having just announced The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special which will premiere on Disney+ on November 17 and features the voices of cast members Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), as well as voice actors from The Clone Wars series.

Here's the plot:

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she embarks on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi temple, Rey finds herself hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

LEGO's animated projects are known for their sly humor, so let's hope time has healed the wounds from 1978 and Star Wars can poke a little fun at itself with some nods to the original Holiday Special. No trailer has been released yet, but you can check out a couple more stills from it -- and watch the original special -- below.

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to this fall -- The Mandalorian returns for its second season on Disney+ on October 30.