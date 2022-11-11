Leikeli47 announces December shows

Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 released her great new album Shape Up earlier this year, and now she's gearing up for her first shows since COVID lockdown. After playing an NPR Music 15th anniversary celebration in DC this month, she'll do some shows in December, including a hometown Brooklyn date on December 13 at Warsaw and stops in Atlanta and LA. (We haven't seen a full tour announcement yet so possibly more dates TBA.) She also plays Treefort fest in 2023.

Leikeli47 -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates (more TBA?)

11/28 9:30 Club Washington, DC (NPR Music Celebrates 15 Years)

12/11 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

12/13 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

12/15 The Belasco Los Angeles, CA

3/22-26 Treefort Music Fest Boise, ID