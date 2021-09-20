Leikeli47, Bbyafricka & more playing Elsewhere 4th Anniversary/Halloween party

Bushwick venue Elsewhere first opened on Halloween of 2017, and they've announced their four year anniversary celebration, happening on October 31 throughout all three of the venue's indoor spaces. Leikeli47, Bbyafricka, and Quay Dash will perform in the Hall, while in Zone One there's a Club Scream takeover with Golden Kong, Roman Sensation, and Diego Hauz. In the Loft, there's a Kinsey takeover with Joopiter, Highgnx, and Maahd. Tickets are on sale now, and you'll need to provide proof of COVID vaccination to attend.

Last we heard from Leikeli47, she was preparing to release a new album, Shape Up. Still no word on when that's set to arrive, but you can watch the video for lead single "Zoom" below.