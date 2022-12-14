Leikeli47 played Brooklyn with Young Devyn, Nai, and MiddleName (pics)

Leikeli47 played a show at Warsaw in Brooklyn last night, part of her current three-city run. (She played Atlanta earlier this week and hits Los Angeles this weekend, and said at Warsaw that the cities were strategically picked to thank her fans.) The Brooklyn-raised rapper's set pulled tracks from her three most recent albums--dubbed the Beauty Series--Wash & Set, Acrylic, and this year's Shape Up, which we named one of the best albums of 2022. Shape Up standout "Chitty Bang" was the audience-requested single-song encore.

Leikeli had fans join her on stage to dance during "Look," "Post That," and "Bitch I'm The Man" in the middle of her set. She also introduced Wash & Set track "Miss Me" by singing part of "My Boo" by Quad City DJs and played some of the O'Jays' "For the Love of Money" before playing main set closer "Money." And after that, she said she has very exciting things coming in 2023.

The show was opened by Young Devyn, Nai, and Middle Name, and Nai led the crowd in a singalong of SWV's "Weak." Check out photos from the show by Edwina Hay, including one of Leikeli47's setlist, below.

Leikeli47 at Warsaw, 12/13/2022 Setlist

Wash & Set

Bitch Switch

My Boo

Miss Me

Look

Post That

Zoom

Bitch I'm The Man

Carry Anne

Attitude

Girl Blunt

Money

Encore:

Chitty Bang