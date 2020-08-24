Leikeli47 releasing new album ‘Shape Up,’ shares new song “Zoom”

Mask-wearing, genre-defying Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 released one of the best rap albums of 2017 (Wash & Set) and 2018 (Acrylic) before leaving the spotlight for a minute, but this year she announced some festival appearances (before concerts as we knew them disappeared), which may have caused you to believe a new album was brewing, and now that news has been confirmed. Her next LP is called Shape Up, and while its release date and tracklist are still TBA, its lead single "Zoom" is out now. It's yet another great example of Leikeli's addictive, left-of-center rap, and it comes with a nostalgic video game-inspired video. Check it out below.

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.