Leikeli47 sets release date for new album ‘Shape Up,’ shares new song “BITM”

Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 has been talking about a new album called Shape Up since 2020, and now she has finally announced it. It's due April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, and she considers it the finale to the trilogy that included her 2017 debut album Wash & Set and her 2018 sophomore album Acrylic (the latter of which we included in our list of the 100 best rap and R&B albums of the 2010s). The album features recently released single "Chitty Bang," as well as the just-released "BITM," which stands for "Bitch I'm The Man." Over a dark, minimal house beat, Leikeli raps in the way that only she can, and the result is as uniquely great as you'd hope. The song comes with a video that features footage from her recent sold-out show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere and footage of her attending the OTA Ball. Check it out below.

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.