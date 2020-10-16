Lemmy (Motörhead) & Rob Halford (Judas Priest) are action figures now

We told you back in July that Super7 had a new ReAction figure of Judas Priest's Rob Halford on the way, and now it's been formally announced. The 3 3/4" figure celebrates Priest's 50th anniversary, and comes with "his classic stage outfit, microphone, and whip." It's available to preorder now, and scheduled to ship this month.

Super7 unveiled a second music-related ReAction figure, too, this one of Motörhead founder Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy stands 3 3/4" tall and comes armed with his bass; the figure is available to preorder now, and, like Rob, scheduled to begin shipping this month.

Previously, Super7 has made ReAction figures of Motörhead's evil-looking logo and mascot, Warpig. Three different versions are available to order now, and there's also a Funko Pop Warpig, for a little variety.

Meanwhile, Motörhead are also selling official "Faces of Lemmy" face masks, for your COVID-19 protection needs.

--