Lenny Kaye 75th birthday bash with TBA guests announced

Longtime Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye will celebrate his 75th birthday with a hometown NYC show on December 27 at Bowery Ballroom. "Friends" are promised, and while those names are still TBA, Lenny's 70th birthday show at the same venue included a 9-song set from Patti Smith and Her Band, a set of Nuggets songs with fellow Patti Smith band members Jay Dee Daugherty and Tony Shanahan, along with Andy York, plus sets with The Lenny Kaye Connection and Tom Clark.

Tickets for the 75th Birthday Bash are on Citi cardmember presale now, and the public on-sale starts Friday (11/19) at 10 AM.

Watch a video from the 70th birthday bash: