Lenny Kaye hosting all-star ‘Nuggets’ 50th anniversary concert

Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye's iconic, influential compilation of underground garage rock, Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and to mark that they've put together an all-star tribute show happening at Los Angeles' Alex Theatre on May 19.

Lenny Kaye will be the host and guitarist for backing group The Wild Honey Orchestra Nuggets All-Star Band, and guests include Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Darian Sahanaja & Debbie Shair (Brian Wilson Band), Scott McCaughey (Minus 5, Young Fresh Fellows, R.E.M.), Johnny Echols (Love), Billy Vera, Jim Pons (The Leaves), David Aguilar (The Chocolate Watchband), Van Dyke Parks, Paul Kopf & Daryl Hooper (The Seeds), Peter Case (Plimsouls), The Three O'Clock, Peter Zaremba (The Fleshtones), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's) Carla Olson, Evie Sands, Cindy Lee Berryhill, and more. Check out the poster below.

Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds benefit the Autism Healthcare Collaborative.

Nuggets features songs from The Electric Prunes, The Standells, The Seeds, The 13th Floor Elevators, Count Five, The Leaves, Blues Magoos, The Chocolate Watchband, and more, and Lenny Kaye's liner notes for the compilation features one of the first uses of the term "punk rock." Listen below.