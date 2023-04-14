Lenny Kaye hosting all-star &#8216;Nuggets&#8217; 50th anniversary concert

Lenny Kaye hosting all-star ‘Nuggets’ 50th anniversary concert

Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye's iconic, influential compilation of underground garage rock, Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and to mark that they've put together an all-star tribute show happening at Los Angeles' Alex Theatre on May 19.

Lenny Kaye will be the host and guitarist for backing group The Wild Honey Orchestra Nuggets All-Star Band, and guests include Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Darian Sahanaja & Debbie Shair (Brian Wilson Band), Scott McCaughey (Minus 5, Young Fresh Fellows, R.E.M.), Johnny Echols (Love), Billy Vera, Jim Pons (The Leaves), David Aguilar (The Chocolate Watchband), Van Dyke Parks, Paul Kopf & Daryl Hooper (The Seeds), Peter Case (Plimsouls), The Three O'Clock, Peter Zaremba (The Fleshtones), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's) Carla Olson, Evie Sands, Cindy Lee Berryhill, and more. Check out the poster below.

Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds benefit the Autism Healthcare Collaborative.

Nuggets features songs from The Electric Prunes, The Standells, The Seeds, The 13th Floor Elevators, Count Five, The Leaves, Blues Magoos, The Chocolate Watchband, and more, and Lenny Kaye's liner notes for the compilation features one of the first uses of the term "punk rock." Listen below.

loading...
Filed Under: Billy Vera, Brian Wilson Band, Cyndi Lee Berryhill, Darian Sahanaja, Daryl Hooper, David Aguilar, Debbie Shair, Elliot Easton, Evie Sands, Go-Go's Carla Olson, Jim Pons, Johnny Echols, Kathy Valentine, Lenny Kaye, Love, minus 5, Nuggets, Paul Kopf, Peter buck, Peter Case, peter zaremba, Plimsouls, R.E.M., Scott McCaughey, The Cars, The Chocolate Watchband, The Fleshtones, The Leaves, The Seeds, The Three O'Clock, Van Dyke Parks, Young Fresh Fellows
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan