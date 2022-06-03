Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One announces new album (watch the “It Got So Dark” video)

Boston punk veteran Lenny Lashley (frontman of Darkbuster, guitarist of Street Dogs, etc) will follow 2019's All Are Welcome with the third album by his Lenny Lashley's Gang of One solo project, Five Great Egrets, later this year via Omerta. Like All Are Welcome, it was recorded by The Bouncing Souls' Pete Steinkopf, and Lenny's band on lead single "It Got So Dark" includes Pete on guitar, CJ Ramone on bass, and The Parlor Mob's Sam Bey on drums, plus backing vocals by Doug Zambon (The Vansaders) and Zak Kaplan (Detournement, Worthless United, etc), and organ by Tom West.

"It Got So Dark" is an anthemic, shambolic, heartland rock-infused punk song, and it comes with a video, and here's the synopsis:

Much like the song that inspired it, the Paul Sharkey-directed clip displays the story of a man haunted by demons in the dark of night, the fight-or-flight instincts that tend to guide us in those dark times, and the clarity and redemption that can follow in the light of day. Plus, it has puppets! Not only did Sharkey produce and direct the video, but he also made the demon puppets that feature prominently throughout. Don’t worry, it’ll make sense when you watch it!

